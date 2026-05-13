Robinhood Markets (WSE:HOOD) Price Target Decreased by 12.93% to 364.57

The average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets (WSE:HOOD) has been revised to PLN364.57 / share. This is a decrease of 12.93% from the prior estimate of PLN418.72 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN230.66 to a high of PLN571.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.57% from the latest reported closing price of PLN275.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an decrease of 484 owner(s) or 26.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 0.48%, an increase of 24.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 662,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 51,326K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 37,150K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,957K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,915K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 24,159K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,172K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,815K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 22.36% over the last quarter.

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