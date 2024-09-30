Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity For September 30

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $203,983, and 18 are calls, amounting to $729,506.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.8 $13.6 $13.6 $13.00 $121.0K 191 12 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $0.25 $0.24 $0.24 $22.50 $116.4K 6.4K 2.0K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.42 $0.41 $0.41 $21.50 $56.7K 160 1.3K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.74 $2.68 $2.74 $30.00 $54.2K 2.5K 306 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.38 $2.34 $2.35 $25.00 $51.5K 48.5K 583

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Robinhood Markets With a trading volume of 5,383,306, the price of HOOD is down by -2.28%, reaching $23.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $23. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $27. * An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Equal-Weight, setting a new price target at $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

