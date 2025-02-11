Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity For February 11

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $395,077 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $920,362.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $70.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Robinhood Markets's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Robinhood Markets's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.0 $12.85 $12.95 $50.00 $253.8K 1.6K 198 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $54.00 $91.0K 2.1K 293 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.2 $8.05 $8.15 $55.00 $86.4K 395 137 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.9 $3.75 $3.85 $70.00 $71.2K 1.1K 185 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $8.55 $8.5 $8.55 $63.00 $68.4K 25 80

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets Currently trading with a volume of 3,713,827, the HOOD's price is down by -1.39%, now at $55.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

