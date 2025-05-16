Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,620, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,014,855.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $70.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Robinhood Markets's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Robinhood Markets's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $2.99 $2.85 $2.9 $60.00 $629.8K 7.4K 2.3K HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $22.65 $22.5 $22.58 $40.00 $218.9K 1.3K 137 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $21.45 $21.05 $21.23 $41.00 $169.8K 966 80 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $13.95 $13.85 $13.91 $50.00 $134.8K 3.6K 227 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $21.65 $20.55 $21.02 $42.00 $124.0K 783 59

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets

With a trading volume of 20,081,369, the price of HOOD is up by 1.5%, reaching $61.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $59.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $47. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $72. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $58. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

