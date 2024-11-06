Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 80 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $116,988, and 78 are calls, for a total amount of $9,654,728.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $40.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $26.00 $630.6K 12.1K 3.2K HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.85 $27.00 $395.4K 9.7K 181 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.2 $28.00 $353.7K 6.4K 1.5K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.34 $2.32 $2.32 $30.00 $245.9K 19.7K 2.9K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.15 $1.11 $1.13 $29.00 $203.9K 1.2K 14.9K

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 37,009,495, the HOOD's price is up by 19.99%, now at $29.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 97 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $27.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

