Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 71% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $2,082,681, and 6 are calls, amounting to $258,454.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $40.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 5166.5 with a total volume of 3,310.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.35 $13.25 $13.25 $40.00 $384.2K 3 290 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.25 $12.15 $12.15 $37.00 $363.3K 1.2K 319 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.55 $11.45 $11.45 $35.00 $342.3K 823 579 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.85 $10.75 $10.75 $35.00 $320.3K 2 1 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.4 $11.4 $35.00 $307.8K 823 279

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Robinhood Markets Currently trading with a volume of 4,216,688, the HOOD's price is down by -2.21%, now at $26.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

