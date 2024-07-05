Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $279,372 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $753,426.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $30.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Robinhood Markets's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Robinhood Markets's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.2 $11.05 $11.05 $12.00 $248.6K 17.2K 20 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.25 $11.1 $11.1 $12.00 $222.0K 17.2K 245 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $0.42 $0.39 $0.42 $21.50 $83.9K 4.6K 75 HOOD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $0.38 $0.35 $0.35 $21.00 $61.7K 8.6K 723 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.21 $0.19 $0.2 $20.00 $45.4K 3.8K 44

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Robinhood Markets With a trading volume of 5,936,167, the price of HOOD is down by -3.58%, reaching $22.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

