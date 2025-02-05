Robinhood Markets Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 21 analysts have evaluated Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 7 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Robinhood Markets, revealing an average target of $43.9, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 36.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $32.15.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Robinhood Markets by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $57.00 $50.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $49.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $45.00 $25.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $20.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $38.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $49.00 $26.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $52.00 $40.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $54.00 $42.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $47.00 $30.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $40.00 $25.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $24.00 Mahika Sapra Bernstein Raises Outperform $51.00 $30.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $36.00 $30.00 John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $40.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $40.00 $33.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Robinhood Markets's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Robinhood Markets's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Robinhood Markets analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Robinhood Markets: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Robinhood Markets adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HOOD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.