Robinhood Markets Stock: Trouble Under the Hood

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) operates a financial services platform in the United States, that allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. It was incorporated in 2013, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Robinhood stock went public via an IPO in July 2021, opening at $38 per share, raising $2.1 billion.

HOOD stock confirmed two theories in the stock market, that both IPOs and meme stocks are highly volatile stocks. Having a 52-week range of $17.07 to $85, early investors in this trading platform saw strong gains and late investors heavy losses.

The stock has lost 60.8% over the past three months. I am bearish on the stock.

Robinhood Stock: A Series of Class Action Lawsuits

As a result of the stock’s intense sell-off, which started during late summer, several action lawsuits have been filed against Robinhood Markets from law firms.

“This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933," reads one lawsuit.

"The complaint alleges that Robinhood's registration statement and the prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was stagnating growth.

"Additionally, Robinhood's 'significant investments' in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.”

These are severe allegations that may cause selling pressure to HOOD stock, or dent its efforts for a sustainable rally.

Regulatory Concerns

Robinhood does not charge its users fees for trades, and instead, it generates revenue by directing trades to certain market makers.

In return, Robinhood gets paid by the market makers. This payment for order flow (PFOF) rebates system as a way of compensation to Robinhood is under investigation by the SEC, mainly because this practice may cause "an inherent conflict of interest," according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

Business News

Users of the Robinhood app will be able to gift certain cryptos to family and friends such as Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin as of December 22, 2021.

What is most important to consider is the tax implications of these crypto gifts. Either the donor or the recipient will have to be aware of these tax obligations, as the IRS considers crypto assets as property, which upon its sale gains will be subject to taxation.

Amid a thin trading activity ahead of the market holidays, short-term gains and losses may be achieved.

Q3 Results Were Disappointing

Robinhood Markets in the first nine months of 2021 has been unprofitable, with cumulative net losses of $3.26 billion. Robinhood Markets' earnings report for Q3 2021 was not a positive one.

Robinhood lost $2.06 a share compared to a $0.05 loss a year ago, and revenue came in at $365 million, well below a Refinitiv estimate of $431.5 million. Monthly active users totaled 18.9 million, down from 21.3 million in the second quarter, showing an apparent slowing user growth.

What is also negative for Robinhood Markets is the negative outlook for the reaming FY 2021.

Robinhood stated that “for the three months ending December 31, 2021, we anticipate that many of the factors that impacted our third-quarter results, such as seasonal headwinds and lower retail trading activity, may persist.”

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Robinhood Markets has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, five Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Robinhood forecast of $40.92 implies a 124.6% upside potential.

