Robinhood Markets Slips 8% After Active Users Falls

(RTTNews) - Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) are down more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after monthly active users or MAU declined sequentially by 1 million 10.8 million. The shares have been down for the last few days after reaching a year-to-date on July 19.

Currently, shares are at $11.43, down 8.05 percent from the previous close of $12.44 on a volume of 7,507,145.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.