Robinhood Markets Slips 8% After Active Users Falls

August 03, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) are down more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after monthly active users or MAU declined sequentially by 1 million 10.8 million. The shares have been down for the last few days after reaching a year-to-date on July 19.

Currently, shares are at $11.43, down 8.05 percent from the previous close of $12.44 on a volume of 7,507,145.

