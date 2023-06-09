News & Insights

US Markets
HOOD

Robinhood Markets removes three crypto tokens

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 09, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets HOOD.O said on Friday it is removing three cryptocurrency tokens from its platform, days after the U.S. securities regulator's crackdown against the industry's biggest exchanges.

Customers will not be able to trade Solana, Cardano or Polygon using Robinhood effective June 27, the online brokerage said.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.