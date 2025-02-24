Robinhood Markets Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 77 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,604,296 and 57, calls, for a total amount of $3,434,552.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.0 to $80.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $26.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $50.00 $305.1K 153 591 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.45 $23.95 $24.15 $65.00 $241.5K 157 200 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.4 $25.05 $25.3 $26.00 $202.4K 1.9K 80 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $18.35 $18.1 $18.3 $50.00 $183.0K 5.7K 3.2K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.68 $1.61 $1.62 $32.00 $170.5K 258 8

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 30,603,102, the HOOD's price is down by -1.38%, now at $50.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $72.6.

* An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $60. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $77. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

