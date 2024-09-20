Robinhood Markets Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $859,484, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $241,235.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $24.0 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 18946.5, with a total volume reaching 4,903.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $24.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $30.00 $305.0K 1.4K 300 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $30.00 $174.4K 1.4K 771 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.15 $10.05 $10.15 $30.00 $173.5K 1.4K 599 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.15 $10.05 $10.15 $30.00 $126.8K 1.4K 426 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.09 $2.05 $2.05 $25.00 $102.5K 50.1K 634

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets Trading volume stands at 3,379,754, with HOOD's price down by -0.04%, positioned at $22.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 46 days. Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Equal-Weight, setting a new price target at $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

