Robinhood Markets Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $755,544, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,575,649.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $37.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 6237.23 with a total volume of 14,852.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.5 $1.47 $1.5 $19.00 $449.4K 3.2K 3.0K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.05 $7.95 $8.05 $17.00 $240.7K 150 300 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.13 $2.11 $2.11 $25.00 $211.4K 53.2K 2.8K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.9 $7.75 $7.9 $27.00 $207.0K 2 263 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.35 $20.00 $188.6K 75 297

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets With a trading volume of 4,029,731, the price of HOOD is up by 1.11%, reaching $22.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

