Robinhood Markets Now Has 27.6 Million Funded Accounts. Here's How Much That Number Really Matters.

Key Points

Robinhood's 27.6 million funded customers put it on a similar footing to industry giants, such as Charles Schwab.

However, most users still haven't invested significant assets in Robinhood's expanding ecosystem.

It's unclear when or if that will happen, as the company's platform can be polarizing.

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Almost everyone has at least heard of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) by now. The online brokerage first gained attention for pioneering zero-commission trades. Its intuitive smartphone app makes trading stocks, options, cryptocurrencies, and prediction-market contracts simple for individual investors, making it especially popular with younger users.

Just how big has Robinhood become? The company had 27.6 million funded accounts as of April 2026, putting it on par with some industry giants. However, simply having accounts open and funded doesn't necessarily mean Robinhood is benefiting to the same extent as those aforementioned industry giants.

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Here's a closer look at just how much that active user number matters right now.

Robinhood has several ways to monetize its users

Robinhood started as an online brokerage but has become a financial ecosystem. Its expanded services allow users to trade various assets, including stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies. They can also access some banking services and save for retirement using an individual retirement account (IRA).

Robinhood has also entered the credit card space, first with the Gold Card and now with the newer Platinum version for premium customers. You can even buy futures contracts for sports and other events on Robinhood's prediction market.

The beauty of the ecosystem is that it creates several ways for users to manage their money, enabling Robinhood to collect fees and generate revenue. Plus, the more Robinhood products account holders use, the less likely they are to leave the platform, because it's a pain to transfer multiple accounts to a new brokerage.

In a way, these 27.6 million funded accounts are like long-duration assets that will generate recurring revenue.

Why it's still too early to celebrate Robinhood's success

The knock on Robinhood is that most users still haven't put significant funds into the brokerage.

Total platform assets were $345 billion as of April 2026, translating to a rough average of $12,500 per funded user. That's only a fraction of an incumbent such as Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), which has $12.22 trillion in total client assets across 47 million funded accounts, with an average account balance of $260,000. Schwab counts total accounts, so the per-user average is likely even higher, as many people could easily have multiple accounts.

This math shows just how large the gap still is between Robinhood and the industry's largest brokerages. It is trying to close that gap with retirement accounts and banking, but there's a push-and-pull between long-term and short-term monetization. Placing prediction markets within the brokerage interface can yield quick, short-term profits from speculative users but can turn off conservative investors from putting more assets into the platform.

It's already safe to say that Robinhood disrupted the brokerage industry. That said, time will tell just how many inroads it can make and how successful the company -- and the stock -- will ultimately be.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.