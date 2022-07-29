Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 3.2% this week, taking one-year losses to 74%

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 74% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Robinhood Markets may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

With the stock having lost 3.2% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Robinhood Markets made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Robinhood Markets increased its revenue by 18%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 74%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HOOD Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

Robinhood Markets is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

Robinhood Markets shareholders are down 74% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 7.1%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Robinhood Markets better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Robinhood Markets .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

