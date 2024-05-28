Robinhood Markets Launches $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Program

News & Insights

May 28, 2024

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has provided an update.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. has initiated a Repurchase Program to buy back up to $1 billion of its Class A common stock over the next two to three years, starting in the third quarter of 2024. The company will make these repurchases at its discretion, influenced by market conditions and share price, and may halt or end the program anytime. Investors are advised to follow Robinhood’s Investor Relations website and Newsroom for updates, as they contain important information that could impact the market. The announcement also contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, reminding investors that future results may differ from current expectations.

