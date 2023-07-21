Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $12.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 35.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $473.23 million, up 48.81% from the year-ago period.

HOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.61 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.86% and +17.9%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.92% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.