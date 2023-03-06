Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.72, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 385.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $428.12 million, down 17.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +38.46% and +13.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 207.53% lower. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.