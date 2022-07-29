Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $9.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 381.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.65 million, down 37.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.39 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion, which would represent changes of +81.44% and -15.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.54% lower. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

