Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $8.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, down 381.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $392.03 million, down 30.66% from the year-ago period.

HOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.34 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.11% and -6.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

