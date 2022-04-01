Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $13.50, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion, which would represent changes of +87.58% and +0.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.51% lower within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

