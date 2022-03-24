Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $12.96, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.89 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion, which would represent changes of +88.12% and +3.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

