Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $10.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.44% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022.

HOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.94 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.45% and +4.67%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.46% lower within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

