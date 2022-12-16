Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.45% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $392.86 million, up 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.05% and -24.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

