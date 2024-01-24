Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) ended the recent trading session at $10.81, demonstrating a -1.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2024. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.74%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $452.62 million, indicating a 19.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.94% higher within the past month. At present, Robinhood Markets, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 71.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.16 for its industry.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

