Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the latest trading day at $12.95, indicating a +0.47% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The the stock of company has risen by 56.81% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 94.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $452.1 million, indicating a 18.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and a revenue of $1.85 billion, representing changes of +45.3% and +16.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.63% downward. Currently, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)

