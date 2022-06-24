Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $8, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 372.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $392.03 million, down 30.66% from the year-ago period.

HOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.34 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.11% and -6.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.