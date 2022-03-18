Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $13.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.89 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.12% and +3.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.33% higher within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

