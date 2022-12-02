Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.93% in that time.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $392.19 million, up 8.13% from the prior-year quarter.

HOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.05% and -24.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.98% higher within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

