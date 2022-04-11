Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $11.35, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.85 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.65% and +0.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.94% higher within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.