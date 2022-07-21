Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.41, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 381.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $392.03 million, down 30.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.39 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion, which would represent changes of +81.44% and -15.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.54% lower. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.