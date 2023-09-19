Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $10.47, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $478.29 million, up 32.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion, which would represent changes of +57.26% and +20.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

