Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $12.38, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $469.21 million, up 47.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion, which would represent changes of +45.3% and +17.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.88% lower. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

