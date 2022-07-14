Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $8.24, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.58% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 372.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $392.03 million, down 30.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.34 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +82.11% and -6.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

