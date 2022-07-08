Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $9, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Robinhood Markets, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, down 372.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $392.03 million, down 30.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.34 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.11% and -6.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

