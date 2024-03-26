Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $19.28, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

The company's stock has climbed by 22.39% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.04, showcasing a 107.02% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $503.05 million, up 14.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +137.7% and +12.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.84% higher. As of now, Robinhood Markets, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 81.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

