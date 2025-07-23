Robinhood Markets, Inc. Stock (HOOD) Opinions on Year-to-Date Performance Surge

Recent chatter on X about Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) has centered on the stock's dramatic year-to-date performance, with some users noting a surge of over 170% in 2025 alone. The platform's growing user base and innovations like tokenized stocks for European customers have sparked lively debates about its future growth potential. This excitement is tempered by discussions of recent price dips, reflecting the volatile nature of crypto-linked equities.

Additionally, posts on X highlight Robinhood's strategic moves to capture younger retail traders with advanced tools and 24/7 trading options, which many see as a bold play for market dominance. However, some voices express concern over regulatory uncertainties and the stock's exclusion from major indices like the S&P 500. The conversation remains dynamic, with strong opinions on both the risks and rewards of the company's trajectory.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Robinhood Markets, Inc. insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $177,728,644 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,377,264 shares for an estimated $140,070,836 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 775,000 shares for an estimated $60,489,042 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 369,038 shares for an estimated $24,534,328 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $11,842,157 .

. MEYER MALKA sold 64,951 shares for an estimated $3,224,271

JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,028 shares for an estimated $2,446,431 .

. CHRISTOPHER D PAYNE purchased 26,500 shares for an estimated $1,965,995

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $110.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $110.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $102.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $104.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 07/01/2025

