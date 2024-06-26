Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) ended the recent trading session at $22.31, demonstrating a +0.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.14, reflecting a 366.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $616.88 million, showing a 26.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +191.8% and +30.5%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.55% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

