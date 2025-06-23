Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $76.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.74% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.96% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.3, signifying a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $887.04 million, reflecting a 30.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $3.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.84% and +22.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 63.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.87, which means Robinhood Markets, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that HOOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.