Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $44.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 88.89% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $898.6 million, indicating a 45.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion, which would represent changes of +16.51% and +22.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.55% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.85.

One should further note that HOOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.01 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)

