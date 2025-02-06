Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) reached $53.17, with a -1.9% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.36% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

The the stock of company has risen by 32.81% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 1266.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $927.78 million, up 96.98% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.31% higher. Right now, Robinhood Markets, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15, so one might conclude that Robinhood Markets, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HOOD's PEG ratio is currently 0.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.11.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, placing it within the top 1% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.