Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) reached $27.41, with a +1.63% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 18.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $661.21 million, up 41.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.74 per share and a revenue of $2.62 billion, representing changes of +221.31% and +40.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.15% decrease. Robinhood Markets, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.54 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

