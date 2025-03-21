Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $44.36, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 22.12% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.56%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $902.49 million, indicating a 46.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.7% and +24.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.52% upward. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.67.

We can also see that HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.