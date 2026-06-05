Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) was down 6.63% at $82.47. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.65% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.18%.

The company's stock has climbed by 15.8% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 2.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.19 billion, reflecting a 19.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $4.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.76% and +10.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% higher. At present, Robinhood Markets, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.31.

It is also worth noting that HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 0.96 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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