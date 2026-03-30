Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $65.16, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.96% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 45.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.27 billion, showing a 37.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.31 per share and a revenue of $5.44 billion, signifying shifts of +12.68% and +21.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.54% decrease. Currently, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.69.

We can additionally observe that HOOD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.