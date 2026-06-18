Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $108.15, marking a +2.8% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 38.86% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 20.73% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $4.96 billion, representing changes of -11.71% and +10.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.86.

We can also see that HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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