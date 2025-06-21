Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Opinions on Insider Purchase and Competitive Threats

Recent discussions on X about Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) have been buzzing with activity, largely driven by the company's impressive stock performance and insider confidence. Many users have highlighted a significant insider purchase by a newly appointed director, signaling strong belief in the company's future, while others are pointing to the stock's remarkable rally, with gains reportedly over 200% in the past year. The chatter reflects a mix of enthusiasm and curiosity about whether this momentum can be sustained amidst competitive pressures.

Additionally, there’s growing attention on X regarding potential challenges for Robinhood, especially with news of a major social media platform planning to launch in-app stock trading features that could rival its business model. Some users express concern over the volatility of trading revenues and the fierce competition in the fintech space, questioning the durability of Robinhood's market share gains. This blend of optimism and caution paints a complex picture of the current narrative surrounding the stock.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Robinhood Markets, Inc. insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,696,775 shares for an estimated $153,414,460 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $24,792,175 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 276,781 shares for an estimated $16,695,915 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $15,453,457 .

. MEYER MALKA sold 64,951 shares for an estimated $3,224,271

CHRISTOPHER D PAYNE purchased 26,500 shares for an estimated $1,965,995

JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,176 shares for an estimated $1,692,272.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOOD forecast page.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $82.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.