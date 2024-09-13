Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the latest trading day at $22.07, indicating a +1.99% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 10.69% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 322.22%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $681.5 million, indicating a 45.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.76 per share and a revenue of $2.66 billion, signifying shifts of +224.59% and +42.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% higher. Right now, Robinhood Markets, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.95.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

