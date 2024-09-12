Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HOOD broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of HOOD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that HOOD could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at HOOD's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting HOOD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

